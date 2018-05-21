ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s lieutenant governor will kick off a two-day conference focused on making energy affordable to people of all income levels.

Democrat Kathy Hochul is scheduled to deliver her remarks Tuesday in Albany at the start of the Low Income Forum on Energy, hosted by the state Public Service Commission and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The forum will bring together utility experts, state officials and ratepayer advocates to discuss ways to make energy more affordable.

Keeping the cost of electricity and gas is a key challenge as states across the nation look to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner, renewable forms of energy production.