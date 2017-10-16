HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Enrollment in a southeastern New Mexico oil city has hit another record high.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports student enrollment at Hobbs Municipal Schools in Hobbs, New Mexico, has once again surpassed the 10,000 mark.

The district reported that as of the 40th day of school, it is serving 10,070 students, an increase of more than 1 percent over the enrollment when school was out last spring.

Two years ago the district surpassed the 10,000 students mark for a brief time, but enrollment fell as the oilfield turned sour.

School officials say the growth means the district will see extra funding this year.

___

