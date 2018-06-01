SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has appointed a Hobbs attorney to be a judge in state court.
Martinez announced Friday she had appointed Michael Stone to fill the vacancy left by Justice Gary Clingman, who is now serving on the state Supreme Court.
Stone has been the city attorney for Hobbs since 2008. He’s also been a partner at several private firms and served as a court-appointed guardian for Lea County for six years.
Stone has a law degree from Texas Tech University.
