SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Swedish low-cost clothing retailer H&M is opening its first location in Vermont this fall.
The Burlington Free Press reports H&M will open a 20,000-square-foot store in the University Mall in South Burlington. The company says it will hire 20 new employees.
Mall general manager Heather Tremblay says she’s received positive feedback from customers about H&M.
H&M opened its first U.S. store in 2000. The company now has 522 locations in the U.S.
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com