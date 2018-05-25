PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say paramedics are tending to “multiple patients” after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestrians in downtown Portland.

Portland Fire and Rescue says the crash happened Friday morning near Portland State University.

Police have not said how many people have been hit, or describe the extent of their injuries.

Chris Tinnin, who works at Portland State, tells The Oregonian/OregonLive he saw at least two women on the ground.