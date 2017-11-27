DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A history organization says a $500,000 gift will go toward construction of a new tower home for a clock in southwest Ohio that dates to the late 1800s.

The Dayton Daily News reports Dayton History said Monday that the gift from the Brethen Foundation will be used for a new tower for the Gem City/Callahan Clock that once towered over Interstate 75. The Dayton landmark is now displayed at Carillon Historical Park.

The history organization says the planned Brethen Tower will serve as an anchor for the museum’s 65-acre campus. Officials say the new tower to be located at Carillon Park’s west end will enable the clock to be visible once again from I-75.

Gem City is a nickname for Dayton.