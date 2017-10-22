TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont History Expo has been discontinued after years of drawing thousands of attendees to Tunbridge every two years.

The Vermont Historical Society says it examined its resources and looked at costs and attendance figures before concluding the event was “reaching the end of its effectiveness.” The Valley News reports attendance figures peaked at 8,000 to 10,000 around 2008 and has been in decline ever since.

Amanda Gustin, public program manager for the society, says the expo wasn’t working toward its goals anymore and the society had spent about nine months studying the expo before making the decision.

The state’s historical societies were informed of the decision several months ago, and representatives say they will miss the chance to view the work of other organizations provided by the expo.

