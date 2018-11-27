BOSTON (AP) — A neighborhood historical society in Boston is apologizing for an awkwardly worded holiday greeting card that some people interpreted as insensitive.
The Dorchester Historical Society in a postcard promotion for its annual Christmas open house featured the phrase “We’re dreaming of a white Dorchester” along with a picture of a building inside a snowglobe.
The image drew rebukes on social media and the organization quickly issued an apology via Twitter.
The slogan was meant to be a play on the classic holiday song “White Christmas,” but the organization said it did not “think it through properly.”
The historical society called the card an “unfortunate oversight” and the image was removed from its social media accounts.
Dorchester has a significant minority population.