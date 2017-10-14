MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania historical society has canceled a second round of historical tours combined with spooky tales at a cemetery following complaints from relatives of those buried there that the activity was disrespectful.

The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that the Monongahela Area Historical Society announced Thursday night on Facebook that the Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 tours of Mt. Zion Cemetery in Nottingham Township had been canceled. Society president Susan Bowers declined comment beyond the Facebook post.

Melissa Haywood Young of Finleyville, who has family members buried at Mt. Zion, commended the society for what she called “compassion and cooperation in canceling this ill-conceived event.”

Monongahela Cemetery earlier rejected proposed tours and the Monongahela Ministerial Association also complained before the tours were relocated to Mt. Zion.

