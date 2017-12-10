NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A historical marker has been unveiled honoring a pioneering activist for gay and lesbian rights in Tennessee.
Media outlets report the marker was unveiled Saturday during a ceremony outside the former home of Penny Campbell in Nashville.
Campbell was the lead plaintiff in a 1996 state Supreme Court case that decriminalized homosexual acts in Tennessee.
The marker was the first one approved by the Nashville Metro Historical Commission to recognize an LGBT rights activist in the city.
Campbell died in 2014 at age 61.