ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A spinning windmill atop a Denny’s that is a popular local landmark in Southern California broke off and fell onto the restaurant.
No injuries were reported after the windmill fell Friday morning.
It’s not clear how much damage occurred inside, but the restaurant in Arcadia was shut down for maintenance at noon with no word on when it would reopen.
The restaurant and windmill were built in 1967 as the first of 15 coffee shops in the Van de Kamp’s Holland Dutch Bakery chain.
Denny’s acquired the property and moved in in 1989.
The Pasadena Star-news reports that the diner chain spent $100,000 refurbishing the windmill and adding LED lights to it. It had been reactivated in June, 2016 and had spun every day since.