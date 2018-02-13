NEW LENOX, Ill. (AP) — A historic suburban Chicago train depot once slated for demolition is being given another chance.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the 116-year-old New Lenox train station will be moved to a farm and be landmarked.

Walt Konow owns the farm and is agreeing to pay to have it moved. He says he wants people to remember history and wants people to visit the station. He’s previously saved a historic barn that had fallen into disrepair. It’s now used for parties, weddings and special events.

Konow plans to have the depot open to the public in mid-September.

New Lenox Area Historical Society leader Lori Lindberg says Konow is a hero. She says society members plan to create an informative display to accompany the depot.

