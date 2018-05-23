RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A century-old Vermont theater says it will cancel upcoming events due to roof damage.
The Rutland Herald reports the Paramount Theatre in Rutland announced Tuesday it will relocate two dance recitals due to the damage.
Theater officials declined to discuss the nature of the damage, but they say operations will resume after the dance recitals.
Programming Director Eric Mallette said last week a routine inspection found marks in the balcony that led to concerns about the roof. The theater canceled two events Saturday and Sunday.
The 105-year-old building was closed for 20 years before being reopened after an extensive renovation in 2000.
Mallette said last week this was the first time he could remember the theater closing over safety concerns.
Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/