SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The city of Sioux Falls will sell a historic building that once was a fire station and library.

The building, which has served the city in various capacities since 1920, will be purchased by Stone Group Architects, which plans to invest up to $1 million to restore it and convert it to office space.

The Argus Leader says Minnehaha County records show the building doubled as both a fire hall and a library when it was first built. In the 1960s, it was repurposed as Parks and Recreations Department office space, but has been used primarily for storage since 2006.

The city is negotiating with the Stone Group on a purchase price. The appraised value of the building and land it sits on is $235,000.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com