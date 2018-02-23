BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana commission has advanced an application for the former home of Indiana University professor Alfred Kinsey to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Herald Times reports that the Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission unanimously approved the application Thursday. The application will now go to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.

The application was made by Susan Ferentinos, funded by the National Parks Foundation, and on behalf of the home’s current owners.

The one-and-a-half story Tudor Revival home was designed by Kinsey and was built in the Elm Heights Historic District just south of campus in 1927.

Kinsey is best known for founding the university’s Institute for Sex Research in 1947. His work prompted a national conversation about sex and morals.

