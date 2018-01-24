DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A historic black church in southern New Mexico is installing a pastor.

The Deming Headlight reports Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Deming formally will install the Rev. Reggie Price this weekend.

He has led the church temporarily since it reopened six years ago.

The church served as a sanctuary for African Americans in Deming during the 1940s. It had been closed for years until efforts began to restore it.

The church has been holding weekly services and Bible study since January 2012.

Price said he came to Deming in 2006 when he was deployed with the Air National Guard to support federal operations along the U.S.-Mexico border. He stayed after retiring and now runs the Dignity and Pride Charter and Limo service.

___

Information from: Headlight, http://www.demingheadlight.com