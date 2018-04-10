MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Workers are demolishing and removing a Minot flour mill to make way for a flood protection project.

The North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office agreed to the demolition of the Minot Flour Mill building once the property was documented and information on the larger Minot Industrial Historic District was updated by a qualified architectural historian.

The history of the building goes back to the early 1900s. It was part of an important distribution point in Minot for various products, including food and lumber.

The Minot Daily News reports the structure is now being razed to make way for flood walls.

