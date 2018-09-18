COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A 115-year-old home in northern Idaho will be moved to a new location and restored as part of a collaboration with the Museum of North Idaho.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the building, dubbed the “White House,” began as the home for the president of CDA College and later served as the home of the superintendent of a residential center for older adults and orphans.

Amy Boni is the spokesperson for the Village at Orchard Ridge, a living center for older adults. Boni says that rather than demolish the building, the organization worked with the Museum of North Idaho and area resident John Swallow to find a way to move and preserve the home.

Boni says workers will start the process this week, lifting the home built in 1903 off of its foundation and onto a flatbed truck. From there it will be taken to a barge on Lake Coeur d’Alene, floated across the river and placed on property owned by Swallow to be restored.

