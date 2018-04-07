SUMMIT, Miss. (AP) — Owners say it’s too expensive to maintain a Mississippi home built in 1869 by a man who had been a Confederate army colonel.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that the 4,000-square-foot (371.6-square-meter) home is in the small town of Summit.

It was built by Thomas Ringland Stockdale, who helped command the 4th Mississippi Cavalry Regiment in the Civil War. He later served in the U.S. House and on the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Dan and Lisa Lewman have owned the home for 13 years, living in it for six years and unsuccessfully trying to sell it. They told Summit officials that they want to tear down the home and sell it for scrap.

A marker in front lists Stockdale’s jobs and says: “He rode with Forrest,” meaning Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com