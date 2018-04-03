BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The renovated Boone County Historic Courthouse will be renamed next week to honor a former judge-executive.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the building in Burlington will be named the Ferguson Community Center at the Boone County Historic Courthouse in honor of Bruce Ferguson. A ceremony is scheduled for April 10.

Ferguson, who died in 2015, served as judge-executive for 24 years, from 1964-1982 and from 1986 to 1992. He oversaw changes that transformed the county from a rural, farming community into a suburban community and center of industry.

The newspaper reports Ferguson was passionate about historic preservation and is remembered for helping establish the Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corp., Boone County’s first hospital and the county water system.

