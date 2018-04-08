HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state’s two ferries across the Connecticut River are up and running for the new season.
Service between Rocky Hill and Glastonbury, and between Chester and Hadlyme, will run until November 30. Because of staffing issues, the Department of Transportation says the Rocky Hill-to-Glastonbury ferry will not operate on Mondays.
Ferry operations may be interrupted because of weather operations and high water.
The Rocky Hill-to-Glastonbury ferry is the oldest continuously operated ferry in the U.S. It first began service in 1655. The Chester-to-Hadlyme ferry opened in 1769. The Connecticut Department of Transportation owns and operates the two ferries.
More information about the ferries, including fares, schedules and history, can be found at www.ct.gov/dot .