VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A portion of a nearly 150-year-old church in Vicksburg, Mississippi, has collapsed.
WJTV-TV reports the roof and some walls of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church have buckled. Deacon Eugene Anderson says the church suffered water damage in a storm a few weeks ago. He says a tarp was put over the roof as the church waited on its insurance company, but then the collapse happened before it was inspected.
Anderson says he learned about the collapse on Wednesday, and the congregation plans to meet soon to discuss what’s next. He says the church is insured and that he plans for it to be rebuilt.
Information from: WJTV-TV, http://www.wjtv.com