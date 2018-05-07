DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An inspection report for a condemned building has worried some officials in an Alabama city about what would replace it if it is demolished.

The Decatur Daily reports the downtown Decatur building was damaged during a storm on April 3 and the city concluded it is unsafe for occupancy. Chief Code Enforcement Officer David Lee says the April 9 condemnation gives owner Nowlin Development Co. the option to repair or demolish.

Morgan County records say the structure was built around 1900. City Council President Paige Bibbee says she would like to see the city implement limitations that require future buildings to at least look historic.

The owners of two restaurants housed in the building say they are waiting for Nowlin to tell them whether they can return to the building.

