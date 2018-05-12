OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Historian Walter Isaacson is saluting more than 3,000 graduates at the University of Mississippi.

Isaacson is the main speaker at Saturday’s commencement ceremony in Oxford.

The former CEO of CNN and editor of Time Magazine, Isaacson also served as CEO of the Aspen Institute until last year. He’s a history professor at Tulane University in his native New Orleans. Isaacson is a biographer whose subjects include Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein.

As many as 15,000 people are expected for the morning convocation in the university’s outdoor Grove area, with ceremonies for individual schools following throughout the day.