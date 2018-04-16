Share story

By
The Associated Press

TIJERAS, N.M. (AP) — Some Hispanic Catholics in a New Mexico town want a priest removed after he ended Spanish Mass and allegedly told one parishioner he needed to pray for what he did in the Vietnam War.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports more than two dozen parishioners in the small mountain hamlet of Tijeras picketed outside of Hold Child Parish on Sunday to demand that Rev. Mark Granito be replaced.

Teresa Armenta says Granito has ended Spanish Mass and halted the playing of Spanish music in church. She also says the priest told her Vietnam veteran husband that he needed to pray for his actions in the war.

Leroy Gonzales says Granito also preaches his political views in church.

Archdiocese of Santa Fe spokeswoman Celine Baca Radigan did not immediately return an email.

