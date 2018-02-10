WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas father who created a snow machine because his 6-year-old desperately wanted to play in snow during the holidays now has a business turning yards white.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Toby Franke calls his snow-for-hire business Snow Bros. Franke says he grew up with a lot of snow and wanted his son, Bear Franke, to have it too.

He is hoping to perfect the mixture of compressed air, compressed water and perfect weather to bring snow to his west Wichita yard and others who might also want to see some of the white stuff.

Franke doesn’t think he’ll get rich with his idea but would love to just be able to pay for the equipment. Wednesday was Franke’s fourth attempt at making snow.

