LONDON (AP) — British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fueled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.
The star of shows such as “The Wire” and “Luther” on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing the spy’s famous catchphrase.
American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain’s Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said “it is time” for a non-white actor to play agent 007.
But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, “Don’t believe the HYPE ….”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- Man says he killed city worker over yard rule 'harassment' VIEW