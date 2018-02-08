HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A great white shark named for and tagged off the coast of South Carolina looks like he’s coming home.

The Island Packet reports Hilton was located off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, and is currently swimming toward the Lowcountry coast. The shark was tagged off Hilton Head Island as part of marine research group OCEARCH’s “Expedition Lowcountry” last year.

Hilton’s tracker pings when his dorsal fin breaks the water’s surface. The 12-foot (3.7-meter), 1,326-pound (600-kilogram) shark has pinged as far south as Vero Beach, Florida, and as far north as Sonora, Nova Scotia, travelling more than 7,400 miles (11,900 kilometers) up and down the Atlantic coast.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservatory says another great white tagged off Hilton Head Island, Amy, pinged Tuesday off Myrtle Beach.

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com