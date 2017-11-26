MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 4 acres of open hillside in Moscow, Idaho, could become a city-owned edible forest park.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that the city needs an official proposal from Indian Hills Trading Company, which owns the land, before taking action.

Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis says an edible forest park could provide activities such as apple pressing for cider and berry picking.

The Moscow tree, pathways and parks and recreation commissions support the park.

Nils Peterson, Tree Commission chair, said if the plan happens, he anticipates a variety of fruit trees and shrubs would be planted.

Peterson says the park would also provide a pedestrian route from Indian Hills Drive down the hill to Southview Avenue – a route that is not currently in place.

