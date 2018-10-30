LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hillary Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter.
The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday on Instagram . Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.
Duff wrote “this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!”
Duff has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.
