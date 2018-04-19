WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Hillary Clinton is scheduled to headline a fundraiser in the nation’s capital to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a group of alternative charter schools for disadvantaged teenagers.

The Washington Post reports the May 23 event commemorating the anniversary of Maya Angelou Schools will raise money to expand job training, residential facilities and social service offerings at the schools. Clinton is volunteering her time.

The schools and their foundation operate a public charter high school, a workforce development and learning center, and a school inside a D.C. juvenile justice facility for young men.

The students at the first campus voted to name it after Angelou, who later developed a relationship with the students and made visits to the campus.

A Clinton spokesman didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

