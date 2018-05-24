CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is receiving a medal from Harvard University for her leadership and human rights work.
The former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate will be awarded the Radcliffe Medal on Friday. The university says it honors those who have had a “transformative impact on society.”
Organizers say Clinton was chosen because she’s a “champion for human rights,” a “skilled legislator” and “an advocate of American leadership” on the world stage.
Former Secretary of State and 2001 Radcliffe Medalist Madeleine Albright will deliver a personal tribute to Clinton, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will take part in a keynote conversation with her.
Previous medal recipients include Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole.