MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s tour to promote her book on last year’s election is bringing her to Wisconsin, a state that was crucial to President Donald Trump’s victory and that she didn’t visit during her campaign.

Clinton will be talking about her book, entitled “What Happened,” at the Riverside Theater Thursday night in a discussion moderated by Bradley Whitford, who starred in “The West Wing.” Her defeat in Wisconsin was the first time a Democratic presidential candidate lost the state since 1984.

Clinton’s stop in Milwaukee comes amid revelations of a contemplated effort by her party to replace her as the Democratic nominee last year. The Democratic National Committee’s former chairwoman, Donna Brazile, says in a new book that she thought about replacing Clinton with Joe Biden after Clinton fainted in September.