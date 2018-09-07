ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Hillary Clinton has helped New York dignitaries officially open the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The former secretary of state, Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. senator and Westchester County resident joined current Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Friday’s event, which comes as crews wrap up work on the bridge’s second span.

The younger Cuomo drove his mother, Matilda Cuomo, across the span in a 1932 Packard owned by Franklin D. Roosevelt when he was New York’s governor.

The bridge linking Westchester and Rockland counties over the Hudson River replaces the old Tappan Zee Bridge, most of which has been demolished.

The new bridge’s first span opened last year, when the structure was named to honor Mario Cuomo, governor from 1983 to 1994 and father of the state’s current chief executive. He died on Jan. 1, 2015.