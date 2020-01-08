WASHINGTON — House Republicans were satisfied and Democrats exasperated by Wednesday’s briefing from top national security officials on the Iran standoff, in which they argued that President Donald Trump had a legal right to kill a top military commander without seeking Congress’ permission — and that he did so to ward off an imminent threat.

“Sophomoric and utterly unconvincing,” Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees said upon exiting the closed-door briefing, adding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA director Gina Haspel and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley made “no case” that Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani posed an imminent threat.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a Trump confidante who also sits on both committees, emerged from the same briefing calling it “the strongest and most decisive briefing that has ever been conducted in that classified setting,” praising Haspel especially for sharing “compelling” and “exhaustive” evidence about the need for the strike.

“It leaves little doubt in my mind and certainly should leave little doubt in any member’s mind that not only did the president make the right call, but that this was a clear and present danger for American interests and American individuals,” Meadows said.

The briefers later moved to the Senate, to make a similar case to lawmakers assembled there. But the initial competing assessments of House Republicans and Democrats suggest there is little hope for the parties to reach common ground on how Congress should respond to Trump’s decision to take out Soleimani.

Republicans went into Wednesday’s briefings praising Trump’s actions as prudent steps that rid the world of a terrorist who posed a grave threat to the United States and its interests, while Democrats have in recent days argued that even if Soleimani was reprehensible, the strike to kill him was “reckless,” considering its potential to escalate tensions in the region.

Iran fired missiles at a U.S. coalition base in Iraq overnight, but avoided killing any Americans or Iraqis — leading Trump to conclude in an address Wednesday morning that Tehran “appears to be standing down” and de-escalating the conflict. Though the president made his comments flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Pompeo and several military leaders, he did not endorse additional hostile action against Iran.

Instead, the president promised that the administration would “immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.”

Yet the apparent de-escalation has not quelled Democrats’ desire to assert its authority over Trump’s moves by voting on a war powers resolution ordering Trump to remove forces engaged in hostilities with Iran. According to several members present for the briefing, administration officials staked their claim to legal authority on two grounds: the president’s authority as the military’s commander in chief, and an authorization for military force that Congress passed in 2002, paving the way for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

“Either one could be used to authorize what they did,” said Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, approving of the rationale.

“Absurd,” Connolly said of the 2002 AUMF, which, he argued, “of course had nothing to do with Iran.” He said several others said Congress should “absolutely” move forward with the war powers resolution.

It is unclear, however, when the chambers may move ahead with such a vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote in a letter to her colleagues on Sunday that the House would vote this week on a war powers resolution to restrain Trump’s actions against Iran. But the House has yet to unveil such legislation, or announce a schedule for the preliminary, procedural steps that would need to take place before House Democrats could pass such a resolution over objections from the Republican minority.

In the Senate, Democrats will be able to insist early next week on a floor vote for Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine’s war powers resolution, which he filed last Friday. Yet the House and Senate would have to pass the same measure to send it to Trump’s desk — presuming Senate Democrats would muster enough Republican support to get it through that chamber.