HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — Hill Air Force Base officials say northern Utah residents can expect increased flight activity at the base near Ogden into late August as aircraft from units based at Hill and elsewhere participate in two training exercises.

Aircraft participating in the exercises include F35s from Hill, F-15s from Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho and F-16s from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida.

Officials say one exercise will evaluate the performance of air-to-ground munitions while another will evaluate air-to-air weapons.

The aircraft will use a test and training range in western Utah to drop munitions in what Hill officials describe as realistic combat scenarios.