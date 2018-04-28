HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body near Mount Helena Park in Helena.
KTVH-TV reports two hikers found the body behind apartment buildings east of the park on Friday.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg says the circumstances of the death appeared to be suspicious.
Backeberg says the body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Information from: KTVH-TV, http://www.ktvh.com