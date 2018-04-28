Share story

By
The Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body near Mount Helena Park in Helena.

KTVH-TV reports two hikers found the body behind apartment buildings east of the park on Friday.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg says the circumstances of the death appeared to be suspicious.

Backeberg says the body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

___

Information from: KTVH-TV, http://www.ktvh.com

The Associated Press