MUNDELEIN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three young hikers found a crashed car with a person’s body inside in a suburban Chicago field.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday after the car was spotted near Mundelein. Deputies found the body of a male in the driver’s seat. A preliminary investigation found the car left a road and went through the field before crashing into a tree.
The name of the person who died wasn’t immediately released by authorities, but the vehicle matched the description of one belonging to 76-year-old Dale Kropke. He was reported missing from Round Lake after last being seen March 4 on his way to a medical appointment.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office planned to confirm identity of the body and determine cause of death. The crash is under investigation.
