TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials are reminding people to hike safely over the holiday weekend after a hiker was rescued inside Saguaro National Park.
Park officials say a man fell 100 feet Sunday inside the southern Arizona park.
The 22-year-old hiker was hiking in the dark without a headlamp or warm clothes and became lost.
Search and rescue teams were dispatched after a dropped 911 call placed him in the area of a trailhead.
He was located later in the night in a remote and rugged side canyon.
He was flown to an area hospital in good condition.
Authorities say hikers should let someone know their plans and carry essential items.