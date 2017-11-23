TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials are reminding people to hike safely over the holiday weekend after a hiker was rescued inside Saguaro National Park.

Park officials say a man fell 100 feet Sunday inside the southern Arizona park.

The 22-year-old hiker was hiking in the dark without a headlamp or warm clothes and became lost.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched after a dropped 911 call placed him in the area of a trailhead.

He was located later in the night in a remote and rugged side canyon.

He was flown to an area hospital in good condition.

Authorities say hikers should let someone know their plans and carry essential items.