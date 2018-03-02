STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a hiker is missing after falling through the ice near Bingham Falls in Vermont.

WCAX-TV reports two people were hiking Friday near the falls in Stowe when one fell through the ice. The other called for help.

Crews searched for the hiker, but rescue attempts were suspended Friday night. Officials say a recovery effort will now begin.

Authorities have not identified the missing hiker.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com