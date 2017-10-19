BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A hiker was found dead near Mystic Lake in the Beartooth Mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.
The Billings Gazette reports two hikers found the man’s body on Wednesday afternoon and called Stillwater County sheriff’s department. Sgt. Randy Smith says it appears the hiker died in a fall.
His name was not being released until family members could be notified.
Smith says NorthWestern Energy is allowing the rescue team to use a nearby tram to transport the man’s body to the Mystic Lake Dam’s power plant.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com