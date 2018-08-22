BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old man fell from a trail while hiking and died in the Columbia River Gorge.
Media outlets report that authorities were called Tuesday afternoon to help a man who had been hiking with family members when he fell along the Bridal Veil Trail.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says people nearby had started CPR before medics arrived but that the man died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says the man fell about 50 feet.
His name wasn’t released.