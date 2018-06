LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 77-year-old man died Saturday after taking a fall while hiking and picking up trash in a canyon in the Franklin Basin area.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office said Calvin Kunz was picking up trash left behind by other hikers when he tried to cross a river. He passed some of the trash to another person while crossing and lost his balance, falling back on his head.

The sheriff’s office says Kunz never regained consciousness.