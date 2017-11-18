LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hiker has died after falling at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area.
Las Vegas police say rescue teams were called to the Red Rock sandstone quarry shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
A bystander tried to administer CPR but the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.
An overlook at the canyon has been closed so crews can recover the hiker’s body.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Seattle-Dublin nonstop flights to begin in May 2018
No other information has been released.