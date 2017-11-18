LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hiker has died after falling at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area.

Las Vegas police say rescue teams were called to the Red Rock sandstone quarry shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

A bystander tried to administer CPR but the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

An overlook at the canyon has been closed so crews can recover the hiker’s body.

No other information has been released.