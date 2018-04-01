HONOLULU (AP) — A hiker has died after falling from the third peak of Olomana Trail in Maunawili.
Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Kevin Mokulehua said firefighters were told Sunday morning that a hiker in his late 20s fell from the peak.
The captain said firefighters were having trouble locating the man because of heavy tree cover. They asked a hiker near the man to shake a tree, giving firefighters a general location.
Firefighters then rappelled down and found the man about 400 feet (122 meters) below the hiking trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In 2015, a Florida man died after falling about 200 feet (60 meters) from the trail. An off-duty firefighter died in 2014, and a social worker died in 2011, both from falling off the trail.