ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska highway workers have moved the Dalton Highway away from a gigantic mass of frozen debris that is oozing down a hillside so that the road doesn’t get T-boned by the so-called blob.

Transportation officials say the roughly mile-long (2 kilometer-long) frozen debris lobe — consisting of dirt, ice and trees — threatened to bulldoze away a section of the road more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of Fairbanks in three to four years.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that motorists were re-routed onto the new gravel road starting Aug. 31.

Jeff Currey with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says the project cost the state about $2 million.

It will be 20 or so years until the blob can threaten the road again.

