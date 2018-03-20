SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Utah Highway Patrol trooper intentionally collided with a car driving in the wrong direction in order to stop it.
KSL-TV reports troopers were alerted to a car driving north in the southbound lanes of state Route 89 in Davis County on Monday night.
Authorities say Trooper Jon Stanford slowed his vehicle and drove into the right side of the car as it attempted to pass him. The collision caused the car to spin to a stop.
Authorities say the trooper’s vehicle then hit a concrete barrier. Stanford was taken to the hospital for a minor knee injury. He was later released.
The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities did not identify the person.
