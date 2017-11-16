Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured in a crash on a freeway transition road east of Los Angeles.

The CHP says the crash was reported late Wednesday on Interstate 605 near the City of Industry.

The officer was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities did not immediately say if another vehicle was involved.

The transition road was closed until early Thursday during the investigation.

