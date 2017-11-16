LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured in a crash on a freeway transition road east of Los Angeles.
The CHP says the crash was reported late Wednesday on Interstate 605 near the City of Industry.
The officer was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Authorities did not immediately say if another vehicle was involved.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules
The transition road was closed until early Thursday during the investigation.