TARBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man and a 4-year-old girl have been killed in a crash.

WITN-TV in Greenville reports troopers say 38-year-old Antonio Kenneth Coleman of Tarboro was driving north on N.C. Highway 111 around 3 a.m. Thursday when his car ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped several times.

The patrol says both Coleman and 4-year-old Harmonie Harrell were thrown from the car and found dead in the field where the car came to rest.

It wasn’t known if Coleman and the girl were related.

An investigation is underway. Troopers couldn’t say what caused the accident, but they think Coleman was traveling at a high rate of speed before running off the road.

___

Information from: WITN-TV, http://www.witn.com/